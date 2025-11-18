Mike Johnson follows Trump’s Epstein files pivot on House vote

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reversed course on Tuesday and announced he would support a House measure forcing the release of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The speaker raised concerns about the legislation and railed against the referendum as a “political show vote” driven by Democrats. Yet, he said he would vote in favor of compelling the Department of Justice to release the Epstein case files.
His comments represented a stunning turnaround after spending months trying to prevent the House from voting on the bill. But not to himself.
“It’s not a reversal,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday at a news conference where he stood alongside a poster board listing five “dangers of the discharge petition” — including victim privacy worries.
He called the legislation “dangerously flawed” and said he asked its sponsors to make changes, but was rebuffed.
Johnson’s about-face followed President Donald Trump’s 180-turn when he told House Republicans to support the resolution on the floor, after railing against the effort and even privately encouraging some GOP supporters to remove their name from the discharge petition.
“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax,” Trump wrote on social media.
Asked by MS NOW if he was only supporting the legislation because Trump encouraged GOP lawmakers to do so, Johnson pointed back to transparency.
“Having now forced the vote, none of us want to go on record and in any way be accused of not being for maximum transparency,” the Speaker said. “So the only intellectually consistent position to have right now, the only way to ensure that both those things are true at the same time, is to allow for everyone to vote their conscience and to go on record to say, of course, of course, we’re for maximum transparency.”
The speaker announced his decision hours before the House voted on a highly anticipated resolution, a measure that has been the source of controversy in Washington for months.
He predicted the vote would be overwhelming.
“I’m gonna vote to move this forward,” Johnson said. “I think it could be close to a unanimous vote because everybody here, all the Republicans, want to go on record to show they’re for maximum transparency, but they also want to note that we’re demanding that this stuff get corrected.”
The speaker said he would back the measure on the floor despite harboring serious concerns about the legislation’s language, including victim privacy.
The bill, to be sure, explicitly authorizes Attorney General Pam Bondi to withhold information that would identify the victims or depicts child sex abuse