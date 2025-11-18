Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Mike Johnson follows Trump’s Epstein files pivot on House vote

But the House speaker insisted his position — after spending months blocking the bill — was "not a reversal."

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson; Jeffrey Epstein.
House Speaker Mike Johnson; Jeffrey Epstein.
By  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.