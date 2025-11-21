Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Concealed carry ‘reciprocity’ law splits MAGA gun and law enforcement groups

A Republican bill to let Americans carry hidden weapons in many more places faces serious resistance from the Fraternal Order of Police.

What the Supreme Court’s concealed carry decision means for the future of gun legislation June 26, 2022 / 06:03
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.