‘It felt like if I was a criminal when I’m not,’ says college student deported to Honduras

Any Lucia López Belloza, a first-year college student on a scholarship, never imagined she would be sent back to the country she left as a 7-year-old child.

Any Lucia López Belloza celebrates her high school graduation in Texas.
By  Julianne McShane

