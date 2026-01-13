Opinion

Ari Melber on the legacy of Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir: ‘A life well lived’

Weir helped “light the flame” and “kept carrying the torch for what became really part of the hippie movement’s soundtrack,” Melber said.

How hippies beat hate: Ari Melber pays tribute to Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir January 12, 2026 / 07:01
By  Allison Detzel



Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.