Vance showed a new side of himself at the debate. But his Trumpian lies stole the show.

Vance tried his best to appear more likable and more agreeable on the debate stage, but one moment erased that all.

Joe: Vance clearly said he was going to continue the lies of Donald Trump October 2, 2024 / 13:06
By  Joe Scarborough  and  Allison Detzel

