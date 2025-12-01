Opinion

The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: “The decisions that are made on deportations, where flights go and when they go, are my decision”

In today’s newsletter, Joe discusses the new allegations against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth over strikes on suspected drug boats, the wide-ranging impacts of weight-loss drugs and more.

By  Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough

Former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla., is co-host of MS NOW's "Morning Joe" alongside Mika Brzezinski — a show that Time magazine calls "revolutionary." In addition to his career in television, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His most recent book is "The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics — and Can Again."