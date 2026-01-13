The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘A mess’

This is the Jan. 13, 2026, edition of “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe” newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.
“Pray without ceasing,” the Apostle Paul wrote in his first letter to the Thessalonians.
My New Year’s prayer for Donald Trump was that the president might be moved — somehow, someway — to become a peacemaker in America.
Not even two weeks into 2026, it’s clearly time to get back to praying.
The opening days of the new year have seen new levels of chaos and divisiveness out of the Oval Office, as Jonathan Lemire details in a new Atlantic article chronicling the administration’s erratic moves since Jan. 1.
American military forces were sent into Venezuela. Trump told me he planned to keep the oil.
The president let the world know that he was going to take Greenland “one way or another.”
The administration sent a surge of troops — not to Caracas or Nuuk, but to the Twin Cities of Minnesota, where a young mother was shot at point-blank range.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responded by sending even more undertrained and unprepared agents to Minnesota.
Those troops have spent the past several days in Minneapolis bullying American citizens — even asking if they had “learned their lesson” from the killing of Renee Good.
The Trump administration then caused world markets to tremble by launching a criminal investigation against Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Powell pushed back hard at the president, explaining how the Department of Justice witch hunt was no more than a method of intimidation to get him to lower interest rates.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called President Trump, complaining about the “mess” made by Powell’s investigation.
Meanwhile, as the president’s political team pushes out false propaganda about supporting law enforcement officers, their own website is polluted by a stew of disinformation and bile regarding the tragic events of Jan. 6, 2021.
The White House site makes no mention of the brave law enforcement officers battered and abused on Jan. 6 by rioters Trump would later praise and then pardon.
Grieving family members still blame the deaths of four police officers on those Jan. 6 convicts.
Is this Trump’s version of supporting cops?
Last week, the president told The New York Times he regretted not seizing voting machines following the 2020 election.
This is where the president says the quiet part out loud — and offers Democratic officials a clear warning of what he could do to rig the 2026 elections.
Be prepared.
The president also told the Times that civil rights laws allowing Black people to drink out of the same water fountains as whites, go to the same schools and colleges, benefit from the same fair housing laws, and lessen the sting of discrimination across America — after centuries of suffering under legally sanctioned discrimination — actually hurt white people.
It is hard to imagine anyone, let alone the president of the United States, possessing such a twisted view of American history. But sadly, this president does.
Maybe we should follow St. Ignatius of Loyola’s sage advice for changing the world: Pray as if there is no such thing as work, and work as if there is no such thing as prayer.
Thirteen days into the new year, it is time to do all we can to help elect candidates this fall who will follow the law, tell the truth, and work for peace, both at home and abroad.
“A mess.”
—Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to President Donald Trump, reportedly expressing frustration over the Justice Department’s investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
THE NEW OLD AGE
“Life once followed a familiar pattern … retirement in your 60s and only a brief few ‘golden years.’ That assumption now looks like a relic,” writes Time’s Alice Park in the magazine’s cover story, “The New Old Age.”
Aging is no longer a quiet fade into the background — it’s a powerful force reshaping how we live, work, and imagine the span of a lifetime. The charts below trace just how quickly that transformation is taking hold.
SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control, AARP, Time magazine
A CONVERSATION WITH JASON FURMAN
A bipartisan group of leading economists has issued a statement condemning the Justice Department’s investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, warning that the probe represents an unprecedented attempt to use prosecutorial power to undermine the central bank’s independence. Every living former Fed chair joined a bipartisan group of former Treasury secretaries and Council of Economic Advisers chairs in signing.
One of those signatories, Harvard University economist Jason Furman — former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama — joined us on set this morning.
JS: Jason, thank you for being here. Why did you and the others feel it was important to issue this statement?