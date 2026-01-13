Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘A mess’

In today’s newsletter, Joe discusses the new levels of chaos consuming the White House, what the improvement in American life expectancy rates means and more.

Recommended Morning Joe The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: NYE Edition, Part 1 Joe Scarborough News The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: NYE Edition, Part 2 Joe ScarboroughIllustration: Natalie Sanders, photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
By  Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough

Former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla., is co-host of MS NOW's "Morning Joe" alongside Mika Brzezinski — a show that Time magazine calls "revolutionary." In addition to his career in television, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His most recent book is "The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics — and Can Again."