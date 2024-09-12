Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

Trump is underestimating the power of Taylor Swift’s Harris’ endorsement

Young women feel very connected to Swift — and that should worry Trump.

MAGA Panic! See news break as Taylor Swift backs Harris amidst Trump debate loss September 11, 2024 / 03:41
By  Allison Detzel  and  Elise Jordan

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Elise Jordan

Elise Jordan is a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News. She was a policy adviser to Sen. Rand Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign. During the George W. Bush administration, she worked in the White House Office of Presidential Speechwriting and at the State Department as a speechwriter.