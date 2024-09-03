Donald Trump wants Americans to hate Kamala Harris — but he’s failing

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 3 episode of “Morning Joe.”

Since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the presidential race, the numbers have shifted in the Democrats’ favor. A new poll shows Harris has a slight lead over former President Donald Trump among likely voters, 52% to 46%. Harris also bests the former president on likability: 46% of those polled have a favorable impression of the vice president, while only 33% see Trump favorably.

It’s clear his campaign is just absolutely desperate.

Now, if you're trying to sort through this race and determine what direction we're heading come November, just look at those favorability numbers. They're quite striking. Trump is way upside-down for likability, while Harris is on the upside. With just weeks to go until the election, that 13-point gap is a big deal. It's clear his campaign is just absolutely desperate. In addition to Trump's Arlington National Cemetery stunt, he's moving all over the place on issues from abortion to immigration to try to win over voters. It's clear his campaign is just absolutely desperate. The truth is, the Trump campaign knows that they can't make people like the former president, so now their only goal is to make people hate Harris. They're scared. They know that if they can't get Americans to hate Harris, she will win.