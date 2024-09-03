Donald Trump wants Americans to hate Kamala Harris — but he’s failing

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 3 episode of “Morning Joe.”
Since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the presidential race, the numbers have shifted in the Democrats’ favor. A new poll shows Harris has a slight lead over former President Donald Trump among likely voters, 52% to 46%. Harris also bests the former president on likability: 46% of those polled have a favorable impression of the vice president, while only 33% see Trump favorably.
Now, if you’re trying to sort through this race and determine what direction we’re heading come November, just look at those favorability numbers. They’re quite striking. Trump is way upside-down for likability, while Harris is on the upside. With just weeks to go until the election, that 13-point gap is a big deal.