Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

Trump had an opportunity to hit Harris on the economy. Instead, he walked into her trap.

Trump's awful economic message was a gift to the Harris campaign.

‘There is this ceiling for Donald Trump’: Debate presents massive opportunity for VP Harris September 9, 2024 / 09:45
By  Stephanie Ruhle Allison Detzel  and  Charles Herman

Stephanie Ruhle

Stephanie Ruhle is host of “The 11th Hour” at 11 p.m. ET on MSNBC and senior business analyst for NBC News.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Charles Herman

Charles Herman is a coordinating producer for “The 11th Hour” on MSNBC.