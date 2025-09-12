Trump’s call for death penalty in Charlie Kirk shooting shows a difference in his second term

In Donald Trump’s first presidential term, Sayfullo Saipov tried to stop the federal government from seeking the death penalty against him after Trump publicly pressed for his execution. Saipov’s legal effort failed (though the jury ultimately declined to sentence him to death).

On Friday, Trump made his latest call for an execution when he told Fox News that officials had a person in custody in connection with the killing of Trump ally Charlie Kirk. That person was later identified as Tyler Robinson. Utah state authorities have indicated they intend to seek the death penalty against him, though they haven’t filed formal charges yet (after which he can formally contest them; all criminal defendants are presumed innocent).

In addition to whatever comes in state court, if the Trump administration separately seeks federal death penalty charges against Robinson, and if he moves to preclude them like Saipov did based on Trump’s comments, such an effort is also likely to fail.

Yet, the political circumstances that gave rise to Saipov’s failed motion show a difference in Trump’s second term. This time around, the president’s direct control over the Justice Department is taken as a given.