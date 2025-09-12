Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Capital punishments in U.S. hit 10-year high July 16, 2025 / 07:20

Trump’s call for death penalty in Charlie Kirk shooting shows a difference in his second term

A defendant whose execution Trump called for in his first term tried, unsuccessfully, to preclude the death penalty based on Trump’s comments.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post