Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Political theater’: DOJ sues Maine over participation of transgender athletes in girls’ sports April 16, 2025 / 05:42

SCOTUS grants emergency relief for Maine Republican in transgender sports dispute

The state’s attorney general had said such intervention by the justices would be unprecedented.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
May. 20, 2025, 5:55 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post