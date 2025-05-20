SCOTUS grants emergency relief for Maine Republican in transgender sports dispute

The Supreme Court has granted emergency relief to a GOP lawmaker in Maine who was barred from speaking or voting on the state House floor until she apologized for her viral social media post negatively highlighting a transgender student-athlete. Rep. Laurel Libby instead went to court, and the justices sided with her Tuesday as litigation in her appeal continues.

The high court’s intervention prompted dissent from two of its three Democratic appointees, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sotomayor simply noted she would’ve denied Libby’s application, while Jackson went further with a five-page dissent lamenting what she called the majority’s “watering down of our Court’s standards for granting emergency relief,” which she called an “unfortunate development.” The Biden appointee wrote that whether Libby’s punishment violated her rights or those of her constituents “raises many difficult questions” but added that emergency relief is inappropriate in the absence of binding precedent answering those questions.

The majority didn’t explain why it sided with Libby, which isn’t unusual for the court’s actions on the so-called shadow docket. The matter is still being litigated and could come back to the justices for a fuller airing, but the high court’s injunction in Libby’s favor will stay in place in the meantime. If her case comes back to the justices after being decided in the appeals court, Tuesday’s order doesn’t guarantee the justices will side with her again, but it could at least show that a majority of the court is broadly sympathetic to her appeal.