George Santos in court today ahead of his September trial August 13, 2024 / 03:22

Former GOP Rep. George Santos pleads guilty in federal fraud case

By pleading guilty, the expelled former congressman from New York avoids potentially more severe punishment had he been found guilty at trial.

Aug. 19, 2024, 4:21 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

