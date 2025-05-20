Opinion

Analysis

The significance of Biden’s Hur audio isn’t what he said. It’s how he said it.

The release of the Biden audio amid the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial underscores why the public’s ability to watch and listen to court proceedings matters.

‘Who is this for’: Joe Biden proclaims he would have won election May 10, 2025 / 07:07
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 