Dr. Adalja answers viewer questions about omicron, boosters, holiday gatherings, and more /

‘Clearly traumatic’: Video shows federal agents detaining American citizen in Florida 05:59

Suspect arrested in Jan. 6 pipe bomb case 02:54

Steve Rattner: Inflation has not been stopped in its tracks, as Trump claims 09:07

‘Could they have paddled to shore’? Mika stunned by GOP lawmaker’s response to new strike footage 12:45

Affordability is a top concern for Americans, polling shows 05:58

Lawmakers see video of second strike on survivors 10:16

Millions face softening labor market while Wall Street rakes in profits 08:55

Lawrence on Hegseth boat strike: ‘There was no war and there was no fog’ 11:46

Lawmakers raise alarm about deadly boat strike video 11:21