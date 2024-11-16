Why is Xi Jinping excited for President Biden to leave office? /

‘Taxpayer dollars are being wasted’: Fmr. FBI official slams Kash Patel’s use of SWAT teams to protect girlfriend 06:45

White House announces ‘peace framework’ after Ukraine peace talks 08:24

Immigration agents STORM New York family’s home at gunpoint 07:57

Rep. Swalwell promises “get sh*t done approach” to California governor’s race 09:07

Tennessee Democrat vying for rare win in GOP district 06:43

Epstein survivor warns Trump, DOJ not to underestimate how much Americans want the Epstein files 06:22

Trump’s ‘leading a massive cover up’ of Epstein and GOP is ‘complicit’: Top Oversight Dem 07:46

‘Chaotic’ American negotiating team sends mixed message back to U.S. on Ukraine peace talks 09:01

Changing Winds? Why Democrats need to jump on the economy messaging bandwagon 07:17