‘Ultimate failure’: Texas Congresswoman says Trump’s mass deportations will fall flat /

Person of interest detained in Brown University shooting as campus mourns student deaths 06:18

Trump admin., GOP ‘not being honest’ about video of second strike on boat: Armed Services Democrat 05:37

‘Nothing prepares you’: Brown University students describe campus at time of ‘terrifying’ shooting 07:07

‘Act of pure evil’: Australian Prime Minister addresses attack on Jewish event on Bondi Beach 10:01

Epstein files deadline rapidly approaching as DOJ faces question of compliance on Transparency Act 05:28

Death toll in Bondi Beach terror attack rises to at least 16 dead, dozens injured 07:12

Project 2025 architects unveil new concerning policies for 2026 04:07

Trump offers condolences to families of those killed in Syria, Australia, and at Brown University 02:00

‘Cowardice!’: Dem Rep. slams Trump, GOP on gun safety policy Brown University shooting 05:38