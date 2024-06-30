Teenage boy fatally shot by Utica police was carrying replica gun /

Why the huge U.S. military presence in the Caribbean undermines Trump’s Venezuela narrative 06:10

‘Pablo Escobar meets Tony Soprano’: Former Ambassador recalls meeting Maduro 11:46

Greenland next? Journalist who spoke with Trump previews what may be his next focus 07:32

Retired General questions what’s next in Trump’s plan for Venezuela 09:10

Will MAGA buy into Trump’s idea to ‘run’ Venezuela? 07:50

Democrats sound alarm on possible start to new open-ended war in Venezuela 06:20

Lawmakers urged to check Trump’s power amid Maduro capture, Venezuelan strikes 07:12

Venezuelans line up for food, gas as future becomes uncertain following Maduro ousting 04:30

Capture of Maduro draws mixed reaction from Venezuelans, rest of the world 05:34