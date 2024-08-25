Pentagon orders two carrier strike groups to remain in Middle East /

Trump clamps down on asylum claims, immigration from 19 countries despite calls for restraint 07:26

Negotiators from U.S., Ukraine project confidence on peace talks, but big questions remain 04:10

Defense Secretary Hegseth threatens to court-martial Sen. Mark Kelly over military message 06:11

Can Republicans deliver a Christmas miracle on health care with time running out? 08:22

Rubio hails ‘productive’ round of Ukraine talks but cautions ‘there’s more work to be done’ 02:17

Trump hits new second-term low in latest round of polling, including hits to his strongest issues 08:51

Legality of U.S. boat strikes in the Caribbean gets blurrier after latest Washington Post report 05:36

Is Trump’s ‘aura of invincibility’ fading with age? 05:32

This Democrat is launching a middle class agenda based on accountability and affordability 03:52