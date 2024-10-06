Florida races to clear Helene debris ahead of Hurricane Milton /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)
Ana Cabrera Reports
AG Bondi confirms FBI executed search warrant at WaPo reporter’s home
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Lawrence: After Trump’s lies about Renee Good shooting, exodus at DOJ over botched investigation
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
No one is buying Trump’s ICE shooting narrative and videos of ICE abuses are making it worse
11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle
‘Trump boom’: the President promotes his economy, despite affordability concerns
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Trump admin. calls to shut down ICE shooting probe are ‘deeply disturbing,’ MN A.G. Ellison says
The Briefing with Jen Psaki