Biden talks Supreme Court in multi-million L.A. election fundraiser /

U.S. measles cases surge to highest level in 30 years 08:39

Mudslides, intense flash floods hit California while major winter storm heads toward the Northeast 04:41

U.S. strikes ISIS targets in Nigeria 08:42

ICE plans to hold 80,000 immigrants in detention warehouses, report says 06:10

Doctors warn of severe flu risks this holiday season 04:14

DOJ says it has uncovered ‘over a million more documents’ related to Epstein 13:17

SNEAK PREVIEW: Rachel Maddow’s live event with experts featured on ‘Burn Order’ podcast 06:40

Religious leaders in Massachusetts hold Christmas Eve service at ICE facility 02:06

Pulled ‘60 Minutes’ segment on Trump immigration policy accidentally airs online 06:22