House debates stopgap funding bill as government shutdown looms /

Hegseth won’t publicly release full boat strike video 09:56

New video of Brown University person of interest 11:01

Lawmakers focus on health care before long recess 07:48

Brown University gunman at large after killing 2, wounding 9 12:47

Democrats release more Epstein estate photos 06:53

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele found dead inside their home 12:48

Ambition gap grows between men and women at work 04:45

WH says it may seize more oil tankers from Venezuela 10:14

House passes defense bill 07:23