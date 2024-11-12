Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

What is the future of Ukraine? Trump’s return raises uncertainty of U.S. sending more aid November 11, 2024 / 06:53

Why is the relationship between Trump and Putin shrouded in so much mystery?

We know from Trump's first term that he has a history of being, shall we say, less than forthcoming about his conversations with the Russian president.

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023
Nov. 12, 2024, 4:54 PM EST

By

Jen Psaki

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Latest Post