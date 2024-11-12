Why is the relationship between Trump and Putin shrouded in so much mystery?

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 11 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

It’s only been one week since the election and President-elect Donald Trump is already in contact with his old buddy Vladimir Putin. Or is he?

A new report in The Washington Post, citing “several people familiar with the matter,” says the two spoke last Thursday. According to the Post, during the call, Trump “advised the Russian president not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of Washington’s sizable military presence in Europe.” (Neither NBC News nor MSNBC has independently confirmed the report.)

In a normal world, if things came down to a “he said, he said” with the Kremlin, we would know whom to believe, the president-elect, but we don’t live in a normal world.

Now, that’s not at all in line with what Trump has long said publicly about his position on Russia’s war with Ukraine — a position that most experts expect would include cutting off aid to Ukraine and basically standing by while Russia holds onto its territory. It’s also not in line with Trump’s threat he could pull the U.S. out of NATO.

But here’s where the situation gets tricky: The Kremlin says that call never happened. Now, in a normal world, if things came down to a “he said, he said” with the Kremlin, we would know whom to believe, the president-elect of the United States, but we don’t live in a normal world.

And we know from Trump’s first term that the man has a history of being, shall we say, less than forthcoming about his conversations with Putin. A Washington Post analysis from 2019 found at least 16 private conversations between the men from Trump’s first three years in office — and those are just the ones we know about.

The relationship between the two leaders is still shrouded in mystery. There was, of course, that infamous two-hour closed-door meeting between them in Helsinki back in 2018. Despite efforts from lawmakers and reporters, we still know remarkably little about that conversation.