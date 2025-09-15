Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Secy. Bessent: U.S. has ‘framework’ of a TikTok deal with China September 15, 2025 / 02:01

U.S. and China reach ‘framework’ for a TikTok deal, according to treasury secretary

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are due to speak on Friday to finalize a deal that could see the popular video app sold to an American buyer.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post