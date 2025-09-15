U.S. and China reach ‘framework’ for a TikTok deal, according to treasury secretary

The United States and China have reached a “framework for a TikTok deal” about the future of the video-sharing app in the U.S., the two countries announced Monday.

The deal was announced after a trade meeting in Madrid between a Chinese delegation and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who told reporters that the administration had reached a “framework” for a deal with China to sell TikTok to an American buyer.

Bessent did not offer further details on the terms of the deal, but told reporters, “We had very good discussions.” He said more trade negotiations are scheduled to take place in a month at a different location.

President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping are due to speak Friday to finalize the deal.