Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Whole world’ was ‘denying and believing’ Assad regime’s lies: Woman who fled Syria December 13, 2024 / 05:39

U.S. officials say they want peace for Syrians. Their actions tell a much different story.

In reality, the United States is only making things worse by letting Benjamin Netanyahu act with impunity once again.

By  Ayman Mohyeldin  and  Rajaa Elidrissi

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman Mohyeldin is a host of "‘The Weekend: Primetime" and an MS NOW political analyst.

Rajaa Elidrissi

Latest Post