Pink and her daughter don’t disappoint with DNC rallying cry ‘What About Us’

Alecia Beth Hart Moore, better known as the modern icon Pink (or, P!nk), has been recording bangers for the last quarter decade. Yes, that is not a typo. But Pink’s longevity is only one part of her impressive legacy.

More than the tens of millions of albums sold and world tours completed, it’s Pink’s pioneering brand of popp-y, punk-y empowerment that has always made her stand out. Years before it was common, or cool, Pink was penning anthems that reassured young women and girls everywhere that they mattered; that they were enough.

P!nk and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, perform at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

She pushed back, hard, on unrealistic beauty standards, George W. Bush and misogyny. She refused to apologize for her sexuality, her politics, her hair or her attitude. She spawned a generation of fans — myself included — who revered her authenticity, her passion and her talent. And that’s to say nothing of her live performances. Find me another pop star in her 30s who performs a Cirque du Soleil show while belting. I’ll wait.

Tonight, on the star-studded final night of the Democratic National Convention, she performed her rallying cry single “What About Us” with her daughter Willow Sage. And it was pretty “f—– perfect.”