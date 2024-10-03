Melania Trump reveals pro-abortion stance that’s completely at odds with the GOP

In her forthcoming self-titled memoir, Melania Trump espouses an unflinching belief in abortion rights — a view on one of the biggest issues of the election that is entirely antithetical to that of her husband and her political party.

In reviewing an early copy of her book, The Guardian reports that Melania Trump says it is “imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy” in deciding whether to have children, “free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body,” she adds.

On Thursday morning, she also posted a video to social media that references her position on abortion rights. “Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom,” Melania Trump says in the video. “What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?”