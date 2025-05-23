Kermit the Frog tells Maryland students to ‘take big leaps’ in sweet commencement speech

Miss Piggy would surely agree that Kermit the Frog looked dapper in his red robe and graduation cap as he delivered his cheery commencement speech to the University of Maryland’s graduating class on Thursday.

The iconic green Muppet encouraged the graduates to “take big leaps” in life and to always “stay connected to your families, your friends and your dreams.”

“Life’s like a movie,” he told the crowd. “Write your own ending. Keep believing. Keep pretending. You’ve all done just what you set out to do. And you’re just getting started!”

An honor and joy to celebrate our graduating class with @KermitTheFrog! His message of finding community, taking leaps together and making connections was an inspiration to us all. #UMDgrad pic.twitter.com/ZKANNAk1fR — Dr. Darryll J. Pines (@President_Pines) May 23, 2025

The speech — written and spoken by puppeteer Matt Vogel, who has performed Kermit since 2017 — paid tribute to the late Jim Henson, creator of “The Muppet Show” and a graduate of the University of Maryland class of 1960.

“In the early days, he had a hand in literally everything I did,” Kermit said at one point, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

“Jim believed that everyone had a place,” he continued. “Jim thought of that and he made us believe it. And so, my whole life I tried to appreciate people for exactly who they are. … Life is not a solo act. No, it’s not. It’s a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece, especially when you’re with your people.”

He added, “So as you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice, if you’re willing to listen to a frog. Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side. Because life is better when we leap together.”

And if those sweet remarks weren’t enough to inspire, Kermit wrapped his speech with a “Rainbow Connection” sing-along, reminding everyone of the prism of opportunities before them.

Kermit’s speech begins around the 2:04:00 mark below. Click here for a transcript of his remarks.