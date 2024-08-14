Opinion

Trump campaign downplays travel on Jeffrey Epstein’s old plane

Last week, Donald Trump and his campaign flew in a plane previously owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. They say there's nothing more to the story.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., in 1997.Getty Images file
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.