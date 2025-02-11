Opinion

Ohio city sues neo-Nazi group for threatening Haitian immigrants

The city of Springfield is suing members of the neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe over allegations they led a racist intimidation campaign against Haitian immigrants.

A member of the neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe salutes at a rally on Sept. 2, 2023 in Orlando, Fla.
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.