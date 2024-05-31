Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

RFK Jr. tried to whitesplain the Confederacy. It didn’t go well.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offered praise for members of the Confederacy that sought to secede from the United States.

RFK Jr. dealt major blow in fiery interview May 29, 2024 / 09:56
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.