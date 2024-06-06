Opinion

N.C. AG nominee says Trump is being treated like a Black person in the ’50s

Republican representative and attorney general candidate Dan Bishop claimed Trump's felony conviction in New York is similar to what Black people faced trying to get justice in the South in the 1950s.

Rep. Dan Bishop speaks
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., at the Capitol on May 16, 2024. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.