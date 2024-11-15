AG pick Matt Gaetz has suggested El Salvador’s brutal law enforcement is a good model

Remember when Donald Trump called for “one really violent day” to stop shoplifting and petty crimes (despite the fact crime has already dropped at a historic rate under the Biden administration)?
Trump’s controversial pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, could be a rubber stamp for the president-elect’s worst impulses, considering the former representative has been a proponent of political violence himself, touting El Salvador as a model for how governments can get their countries in order.
On the ReidOut Blog, I’ve been covering the Republican Party’s infatuation with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, the self-described “world’s coolest dictator” whose so-called gang crackdown has been widely decried by activist groups for its suspension of human rights, its targeting of children, its use of torture and its jailing of innocent people.
Gaetz was among Bukele’s loudest cheerleaders in Congress. In June, he attended the authoritarian leader’s second term inauguration alongside a bunch of other conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr. Gaetz also launched the congressional “El Salvador Caucus” earlier this year to — as he said — “vindicate the strong reforms that President Bukele has put into effect.” Pro-Salvadoran activists in the U.S. have accused the caucus of whitewashing Bukele’s abuses, a claim Gaetz has denied.