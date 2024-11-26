Opinion

Lindsey Graham threatens allies with economic oblivion over a potential Netanyahu arrest

Several members of Congress raged after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister and others. And the South Carolina Republican led the pack.

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and others for alleged war crimes November 22, 2024 / 02:32
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.