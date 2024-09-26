Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Florida restricts sex ed references to contraception and consent

Florida's guidelines on what schools can teach in their sexual education courses continue a disturbing right-wing assault on the promotion of safe sex.

‘No respect for women’: Florida Dem Mucarsel-Powell blasts Republican men’s abortion comments September 23, 2024 / 06:57
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.