Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Fearless Fund ends its grant program for Black women to settle lawsuit

Right-wingers who sued to stop a grant program for Black women — and diversity efforts more broadly — notched a win as the fund agreed to shut down the program.

‘A shame before God’: Ben Crump slams anti-DEI lawsuit against Black female venture capitalists June 16, 2024 / 08:38
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.