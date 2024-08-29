Pennsylvania Senate candidate made a pretty bad geographical mistake

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick tried to stoke anti-immigrant vitriol on social media Wednesday — but faceplanted in the process.

McCormick’s campaign reposted a tweet from a right-wing account on X about an undocumented immigrant accused of a crime in Philadelphia, adding its own commentary blasting his opponent, Sen. Bob Casey, and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for their supposed “open border policies.”

But the story was about Philadelphia, Mississippi — not the City of Brotherly Love.

Casey’s team wasted no time, with spokeswoman Maddy McDaniel noting the mistake and adding a little snark to boot.

Dave, this story is from Philadelphia, Mississippi — not Philadelphia, PA. #PASen pic.twitter.com/woRGWUH2bs — Maddy McDaniel (@maddymcdaniel14) August 28, 2024

Philly cop cars look like this — hope this helps! pic.twitter.com/Y6r9mfjACQ — Maddy McDaniel (@maddymcdaniel14) August 28, 2024

McCormick’s team deleted the tweet and shared another one in its place featuring news headlines framing immigrants as threats to Pennsylvania.

But unfortunately for him, the flub managed to highlight his weak point. Like other Republican Senate candidates this year, he’s been called out for being uber-wealthy and spending ample time living outside the state where he’s running for office. McCormick rents and frequently visits a multimillion-dollar mansion in Connecticut, where he also ran a hedge fund. So the cop confusion — in addition to exposing his campaign’s bigoted arguments — isn’t helping him beat the carpetbagger allegations.