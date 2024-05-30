Democratic attorneys general urge DOJ to investigate killer pardoned by Greg Abbott

Several Democratic attorneys general sent a letter to the Department of Justice, urging it to probe the case of Daniel Perry, who was pardoned of murder charges earlier this month.
Last year, Perry became a cause celebre among conservatives after a jury found him guilty of murder for shooting and killing an antiracist protester in 2020. Following pressure from right-wing political figures, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned Perry on May 16, overruling the jury’s verdict and backing Perry’s claim that Texas’ “stand your ground” self-defense laws should have shielded him.
The letter, sent Wednesday, is signed by attorneys general from New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Arizona, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Washington, D.C.
In their letter, the Democratic AGs note the disturbing facts of Perry’s case, such as the racist and anti-Muslim messages sent from Perry’s phone, along with messages about committing violence against protesters. Their letter urges the DOJ to open a civil rights investigation into Perry and warns that Abbott’s support for the killer’s “stand your ground” defense risks empowering future vigilantes.
They wrote: