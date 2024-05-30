Opinion

Democratic attorneys general urge DOJ to investigate killer pardoned by Greg Abbott

After Texas' Republican governor pardoned a man convicted of killing an antiracist protester, several AG's are calling for a federal civil rights probe.

Texas Rep. Allred: Gov. Abbott’s pardon of man who killed BLM protestor makes everyone less safe May 18, 2024 / 02:54
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.