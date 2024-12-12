Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Caitlin Clark responds to MAGA outrage over her white privilege comments

The star hooper was unfazed by the MAGA movement’s rage over her recent acknowledgement of the privileges she has been afforded as a white woman.

‘Hateration’: Boom in WNBA ratings and interest brings controversy June 7, 2024 / 07:07
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.