Losing again? Trump vulnerable over ‘MAGA elitism’ & political debts to billionaires  /

Revolt: Artists & GOP break with Trump as authoritarian push risks midterms 11:18

‘Outrageous’: Top Dem torches Trump DOJ over Epstein files ‘cover up,’ splitting MAGA 07:42

MAGA panic over 2026: ‘Trump SLUMP,’ Epstein nightmare lives, Kimmel DUNKS on Trump 11:31

Epstein Files ROCK WH: Melber on Trump jet trips, REDACTIONS FAIL as DOJ HUMILIATED 11:42

Illegal Epstein COVER-UP! Melber on Trump breaking law, deadline – plus ‘contempt’ warning 11:51

Trump’s Epstein nightmare: NEW files have damning info amid cover-up (Melber on testimony, FBI file) 08:22

‘We’ll be back in court’: Oversight Democrat says DOJ Epstein release violates judicial order 07:29

Epstein files drop: Ari Melber on new evidence, Trump & Clinton, blackmail probe and next steps 11:40

Buyers remorse! Voters sour on Trump amid soaring prices, Epstein scandal 07:55