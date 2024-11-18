Diddy’s criminal exposure: Former co-defendant Shyne speaks out on MSNBC /

2025 election ‘loser’ Trump rocked by Comey LOSS, James LOSS, Halligan LOSS, Epstein LOSS 07:53

Dem behind Trump’s Epstein Files LOSS on blueprint for release, exposing Bannon: Khanna x Melber 07:54

OVERRULED: Trump’s loss on Comey and AG James means “0 and 3” on revenge plots amid Epstein crashout 11:26

EPSTEIN FILES Vol. 3: ‘All the President’s Men’ were All the Trafficker’s Lawyers (Melber report) 12:14

HUMILIATED: Trump hides from cameras to sign ‘transparency’ bill in ironic coda to Epstein loss 10:02

The 1st Epstein files! MAGA’s Bannon plotted to redeem ‘monster’ sex trafficker Epstein 11:40

‘Powerless’ Trump loses Epstein vote, reels with ‘Piggy’ outburst: Ari & Alex on GOP REVOLT 08:07

EPSTEIN FILES COMING! Congress votes to RELEASE IT ALL, Trump powerless to veto (Melber Report) 10:48

Trump loses bid to stop files vote: Epstein problem ensnares BOTH Trump DOJ leaders 08:32