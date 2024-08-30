Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Disgusting pig’: Trump resorts to lewd smears as campaign panic sets in August 30, 2024 / 05:56

Why Trump’s new line on IVF is so difficult to take seriously

Is Donald Trump's new line on IVF unexpectedly progressive? It would be, if the Republican candidate’s rhetoric were believable. It's not.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post