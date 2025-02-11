Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Autocratic breakthrough’: Trump showdown with courts puts U.S. on the brink of abandoning democracy February 11, 2025 / 08:05

The list of Trump’s legally dubious firings keeps getting longer

When taking stock of the president's overt hostility toward the rule of law, don't forget his list of legally dubious firings.

Feb. 11, 2025, 1:22 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post