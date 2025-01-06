Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump suggests Canada become 51st state during tariff discussion with Trudeau: Source December 3, 2024 / 03:26

Canada’s Justin Trudeau to step down after nearly a decade in office

Under pressure from his own allies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he’s stepping down from the office he's held since 2015.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post