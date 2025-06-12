Is the Justice Department seriously pursuing Trump’s ‘paid protesters’ conspiracy theory?

For nearly a decade, Donald Trump has tried to reject the legitimacy of those who protest against him, falsely accusing them of being “paid protesters.” It’s a pitch rooted in an ugly assumption: Americans who disagree with the president can only be explained by corrupt schemes and illicit payments.

Those who side with Republicans are real, the argument goes, while Americans who disagree must be seen as inauthentic.

As aggressive tactics from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents spark a public backlash, the president has leaned into the “paid protesters” line with increased vigor and enthusiasm. Trump pushed the line during his remarks to U.S. troops at Fort Bragg this week — he claimed that an unnamed, nefarious person is secretly “financing” the protests in Los Angeles, for example — and echoed the evidence-free claim to reporters at Andrews Air Force base soon after. He repeated the line again at the Kennedy Center a day later.

When a reporter asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt who, exactly, the president believes is paying the protesters, instead of answering the question, she claimed that Trump has “a lot of common sense” — despite the fact that his conspiracy theory is neither common nor sensible.

But even more interesting were the comments from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during her recent Fox News appearance.

Gabbard: This is something that the department of justice and FBI is looking into, who is funding these protesters. We've seen the ads put up on craigslist offering people thousands of dollars a week to go out and conduct these violent and dangerous riots pic.twitter.com/kEwFcEhBCV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2025

“This is something that the Department of Justice and the FBI are looking into. Who is funding these protestors?” the DNI asked rhetorically. Gabbard added that she believes that protesters are “obviously” being “orchestrated.”