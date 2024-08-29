Jim Jordan targets daughter of judge from Trump’s hush money case

As Donald Trump’s recent criminal trial drew closer, the former president lashed out at a variety of people across the legal system, including likely witnesses in his hush-money-to-a-porn-star case. It led Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the proceedings, to impose a gag order on the Republican to help protect the integrity of the process.

Trump, who has an affinity for going after the family members of his perceived foes, responded by going after the judge’s daughter — publicly and repeatedly.

The GOP candidate’s allies, including House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Donald Trump Jr., soon followed down the same path. Four months later, the party is still at it. The Hill reported:

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the company that employs the daughter of Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial. The subpoena escalates a brewing battle between the panel’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the company, Authentic Campaigns, which previously rebuffed lawmakers’ demands to turn over any communications the company had with Merchan, noting they simply don’t exist.

As things stand, Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee’s far-right and conspiratorial chairman, wants the company’s CEO both to give a deposition and sign an affidavit that Authentic Campaigns was not in communication with Merchan.