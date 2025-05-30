As more fake citations emerge in the ‘MAHA’ report, White House struggles with a defense

Almost immediately after Donald Trump and his White House team unveiled “The MAHA Report: Making Our Children Healthy Again” last week, problems emerged. The Washington Post reported, for example, that some of the report’s suggestions “stretched the limits of science,” and offered “misleading representations” of scientific research.

A week later, a devastating report published by NOTUS advanced the underlying story considerably, highlighting the unambiguous fact that the MAHA document “misinterprets some studies and cites others that don’t exist, according to the listed authors.” Soon after, The New York Times identified “additional faulty references” in the report. From the Times’ article:

The Trump administration released a report last week that it billed as a “clear, evidence-based foundation” for action on a range of children’s health issues. But the report, from the presidential Make America Healthy Again Commission, cited studies that did not exist. These included fictitious studies on direct-to-consumer drug advertising, mental illness and medications prescribed for children with asthma.

While there’s been no official explanation for how, exactly, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team managed to release a much-hyped official document with fake citations, multiple reports noted the likely culprit. As The Washington Post reported, “Some of the citations … appear to have been generated using artificial intelligence, resulting in numerous garbled scientific references and invented studies, AI experts said Thursday.”

In a normal administration functioning in a healthy political environment, a fiasco like this would lead to multiple resignations. But in the Trump era, officials play the game by a different set of rules.

For example, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was pressed for some kind of explanation for the MAHA debacle. The president’s chief spokesperson responded by claiming there were “some formatting issues” with the document.

Reporter: An investigation found the MAHA commission report cites studies that appear not to exist.Leavitt: I understand there were some formatting issues…It does not negate the substance of the report Reporter: Is AI used to put together these reports? Leavitt: I can’t speak to that — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-05-29T17:56:59.969Z

In case this isn’t obvious, “formatting issues” tend to refer to things such as page margins, font size or perhaps misnumbered pages.

To describe references to nonexistent scientific research, in an official federal document related to public health policy, as “some formatting issues” is like saying the Titanic confronted “some evening issues.”

Leavitt nevertheless added that the White House has “complete confidence” in Kennedy. She didn’t elaborate as to why, exactly, Kennedy remains in the president’s good graces, though it appears to have something to do with Trump’s indifference to whether the conspiracy theorist leading the Department of Health and Human Services gets things right or wrong.