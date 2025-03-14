Republicans might not realize just how unpopular Elon Musk is

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas appeared on CNN earlier this week and had nothing but positive things to say about Elon Musk and the quasi-governmental Department of Government Efficiency. “I think it’s good for us to have this dialogue,” the GOP congressman said. “DOGE is very popular in my district.”

A day earlier, The Associated Press reported that Republican Rep. Richard Hudson, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, expressed great optimism about the 2026 election cycle — because, the North Carolinian said, “The cuts pushed by the Department of Government Efficiency are resonating with voters.”

There’s a whole lot of evidence to the contrary. Consider the latest national poll from Quinnipiac University, which included a summary of public attitudes about Donald Trump’s biggest campaign donor and his radical DOGE endeavor.

Sixty percent of voters disapprove of the way Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, are dealing with workers employed by the federal government, while 36 percent approve. … Fifty-four percent of voters think Elon Musk and DOGE are hurting the country, while 40 percent think they are helping the country.

The day before the Quinnipiac data was released, a national CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that Americans’ attitudes toward Musk “are largely negative.”

Just 35% of Americans express a positive view of Musk, with 53% rating him negatively. … Roughly 6 in 10 Americans say that Musk has neither the right experience nor the right judgment to make changes to the way the government works. There is uneasiness about Musk even among some of the president’s supporters: 28% of those who see Trump’s changes to the government as necessary doubt the tech billionaire has the judgment to carry them out.