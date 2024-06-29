DNC Chairman: ‘Biden has always had our back, and we’re gonna have his’ /

Officials provide more details on person of interest detained in Brown University shooting 02:53

Sen. Tina Smith: ‘there’s a huge amount of fear in the community’ 08:36

‘He has transformed from a dog whistle to a loud dog bark,’ says Rhode Island Congressman 07:17

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem on Immigrant Operations in Charlotte 04:21

Gov. Kathy Hochul responds to the organized ICE raids led by President Trump in NY 13:02

Mayor Bass: We were really worried about the SNAP benefits, and we had put extra money in food banks 05:51

Polis: Thousands of Coloradans are “either in detention facilities or have already been deported” 05:42

“Congressional Republicans say they won’t do anything as prices skyrocket, says Gov. Andy Beshear 08:49

Stuart Stevens to Democrats: ‘Get rid of the self-doubt. Walk with a little swagger’ 12:29