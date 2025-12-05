Over Thanksgiving weekend, I received a surge in unexpected messages — including many death threats. In short order, I learned that I’d be included on President Donald Trump’s list of ‘Media Offenders,’ a taxpayer-funded enemies list on the White House’s website and the president’s latest gambit in rallying the MAGA base against the free press.
My supposed “offense?” A column for The Hill that accused Trump of embracing his autocratic fantasies by misusing the National Guard. In a feat of irony only Trump could pull off, the White House didn’t actually refute any of the accurate claims I made in the piece. Instead, it took issue with an accurately sourced file photo that served as the story’s banner image.
I guess nothing disproves my claim of Trumpian authoritarianism quite like ending up in the official White House burn book. Mean Girls, meet 1984.
Like so many things in Trump’s second term, the Media Offenders list is both troubling and deeply pathetic. A younger, healthier Trump would have taken his anger out on journalists from behind the podium at one of his boisterous, multihour public rallies. Nowadays, the increasingly insulated and sleepy allegedly ailing president outsources the job of voicing his grievances to anonymous web developers. MAGA’s political lion is fading into the winter of his days.
As Trump’s poll numbers have dwindled to historic new lows, so has his patience with the reporters he blames for his staggering unpopularity. Nowhere was that more evident than on Air Force One last month, when Trump casually dismissed a female journalist’s question by calling her “piggy” and demanding she shut her mouth. The overt misogyny was shocking even by Trump’s standards, but it took him only a few days to outdo himself. Less than a week later, he again made headlines by asking CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, “Are you stupid?”
What the public sees in Trump’s outbursts is just the tip of an iceberg that is reshaping how reporters do their jobs in official Washington. Back in October, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stripped credentials from dozens of Pentagon reporters after their outlets — including Hegseth’s former employer Fox News — refused to sign a loyalty pledge that violated every ethical tenet of independent journalism. In their place came a wave of pro-Trump sycophants including conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who last month received her own desk at the Pentagon. Hegseth won’t need to walk far to ensure his propaganda reaches Loomer’s 1.8 million X followers.
It’s a sign of Trump’s growing laziness that he can’t even be bothered to take mild criticism from Fox News in exchange for hours of glowing coverage. Now the praise must be total, even if that means ransacking the Pentagon press corps and replacing them with activist-influencers more famous for locking themselves to Twitter’s front door than for producing any meaningful journalism. Is it any surprise that even some of Trump’s close allies now worry he’s dangerously out of touch with reality?