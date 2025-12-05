Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I’m on the White House’s ‘Media Offenders’ list — and couldn’t be prouder

The White House’s attempt to shame journalists for reporting the truth only shows how low President Trump’s energy is these days.

A press pass seen beside a button with a thumb's up that says "I'm on the White House Media Offender's List"
Any journalist who finds themselves branded a Media Offender should wear it as a badge of honor.Ben King / MS NOW; Getty Images
By  Max Burns

Max Burns

Max Burns is a Democratic strategist and founder of Third Degree Strategies. Find him on X, @themaxburns.